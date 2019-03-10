Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak at lucky 13 games

Draisaitl set up both Edmonton goals in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

He has at least a point in 13 straight games for a total of 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). Draisaitl sits sixth in the NHL with 86 points; he's tied with Colorado's Mikko Rantanen. The Oilers are top-heavy with both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the same line. It doesn't do much for their spot in the standings, but it's fantasy heaven for owners.