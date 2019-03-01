Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak at nine games, 12 points

Draisaitl picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

The point extended his scoring streak to nine games and 12 points (seven goals, five assists). Draisaitl and Connor McDavid form a fantastic one-two punch at center for the Oilers. Too bad they couldn't find them a few more wingers to pay with.

