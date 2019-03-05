Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak chugs on with pair of points
Draisaitl scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
Draisaitl's goal came only 1:28 into the game, while the helper set up defenseman Darnell Nurse's equalizing goal late in the second period. Draisaitl has an 11-game point streak rolling, with nine goals and 17 points in that span. He's racked up 83 points in 66 contests this year, and with the way he's playing, he's got a realistic chance at 100-plus points by season's end.
