Draisaitl provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Draisaitl assisted on a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the first period. The helper allowed Draisaitl to pull even with Tim Stutzle for the longest active point streak in the league at 14 games. During his blistering stretch, Draisaitl has 11 goals, 10 assists and 54 shots on net. The German is up to 95 points (46 goals, 49 assists) with 208 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 63 appearances.