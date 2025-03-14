Draisaitl recorded a goal, three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Draisaitl has been one of the most productive centers in the league this season, and his epic streak of games with at least one point has reached 16 contests following his latest goal. He has recorded 24 points during that stretch (12 goals, 12 assists), and we'd have to go back to Jan. 25 to find the last game in which the 29-year-old didn't crack the scoresheet. Draisaitl is up to 98 points (47 goals, 51 assists) across 65 games this season.