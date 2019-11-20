Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Streak survives with assist

Draisaitl produced an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl left it a little late this time, earning the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's third-period tally. Draisaitl leads the league with 44 points (16 goals, 28 helpers) in 23 games, one point ahead of McDavid. During the 13-game streak, the German forward has 10 markers and 18 assists.