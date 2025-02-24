Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 1:42 into the game with the opening goal, but the Capitals were up 2-1 by the first intermission and never looked back. The 29-year-old forward has seven goals and five assists, including four power-play points, during his eight-game point streak. He's already surpassed his 2023-24 goal total with 42 tallies in 57 outings in 2024-25, and he's added 44 assists, 24 power-play points, 190 shots on net and a plus-25 rating.