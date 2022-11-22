Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Draisaitl tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker. He's picked up two goals and an assist in his last two outings to bounce back from seeing his 11-game point streak end last Wednesday. Draisaitl is up to 11 goals, 31 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 19 outings overall.