Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Draisaitl tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker. He's picked up two goals and an assist in his last two outings to bounce back from seeing his 11-game point streak end last Wednesday. Draisaitl is up to 11 goals, 31 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 19 outings overall.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 30-point mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak snapped at 11•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak reaches 11 games•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak at 10 games, 19 points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point, goal streaks•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two more points•