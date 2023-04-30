Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Draisaitl led the way for the Oilers in the first round, racking up seven goals and four assists over six contests. The 27-year-old added 25 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-4 rating. With the Oilers often opting for 11 forwards in the lineup, Draisaitl has seen more minutes with a variety of linemates, which is a tactic that will likely continue into the second-round series versus the Golden Knights.