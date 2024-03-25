Draisaitl scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

This was Draisaitl's fourth straight game with a goal, and he's up to eight tallies and 19 points through 12 contests in March. His goal put the Oilers ahead 2-1 early in the second period, but they couldn't keep the lead. Draisaitl is up to 37 goals, 92 points, 194 shots on net, 68 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 69 outings overall. He's earned 34 power-play points and also sees significant usage at even strength as one of the Oilers' top forwards.