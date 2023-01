Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl has put up two goals and four helpers through five games in January, with all but one of those points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old's tally came late in the second period to pad the Oilers' lead. He's up to 23 goals, 63 points (32 on the power play), 132 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 20 PIM through 41 appearances overall.