Draisaitl scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Both of Draisaitl's goals this year have come against Toronto -- he may be sad to leave The Six for a two-game set in Winnipeg on Sunday and Tuesday. The German center opened the scoring Friday at 5:12 of the second period on a feed from Kailer Yamamoto. Through six games, Draisaitl has a healthy two goals, five helpers, 17 shots on nets and a plus-3 rating. Let Friday prove that he still has a touch while shorthanded after failing to record any of his 110 points last year with his team down a man.
