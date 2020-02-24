Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes with man advantage
Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Draisaitl has seven tallies and eight assists over his last eight games, just one of many impressive runs of offense for the German this year. He's up to 36 goals, 98 points (39 on the power play) and 191 shots through 62 contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nearing century mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in OT win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nine points on four-game streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 90-point threshold•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Erupts for four points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: League leader carries team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.