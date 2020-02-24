Play

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes with man advantage

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Draisaitl has seven tallies and eight assists over his last eight games, just one of many impressive runs of offense for the German this year. He's up to 36 goals, 98 points (39 on the power play) and 191 shots through 62 contests.

