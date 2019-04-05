Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strong effort in loss
Draisaitl scored two goals, one while shorthanded, on seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Draisaitl's pair of tallies give him 49 goals and 104 points in 81 games this season. He's scored three times shorthanded this year. Sitting just a goal back of the 50-score mark, it's reasonable to assume coach Ken Hitchcock will give Draisaitl a chance to hit the milestone Saturday versus the Flames.
