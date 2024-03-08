Draisaitl notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 28-year-old is up to 81 points, 166 shots on net, 64 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 61 outings. Draisaitl has often started games on the second line under head coach Kris Knoblauch, but the bench boss hasn't been afraid to move Draisaitl up with Connor McDavid if the Oilers are struggling to get their offense going mid-game.