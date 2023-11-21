Draisaitl recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Draisaitl has maintained a point-per-game pace with two goals and seven assists over nine games in November. The 28-year-old is up to 22 points, 55 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests overall. The Oilers are still scuffling near the quarter-pole of the campaign, but it's fair to give Draisaitl the benefit of the doubt when it comes to finding an extra level on offense.