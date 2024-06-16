Draisaitl notched two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Draisaitl hadn't found much success in the Stanley Cup Finals before this game. He'd been held off the scoresheet in the last three contests, but he was able to breakthrough in the rout. The 28-year-old is up to 30 points (15 on the power play) with 69 shots on net, 23 hits, 15 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 22 playoff appearances. Draisaitl rarely goes cold in the postseason, and if the Oilers are to come back from what was a 3-0 deficit in this series, he'll likely be a big part of that.