Draisaitl notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Draisaitl set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second goal of the game, which stood as the game-winner. It's been a bit of a quiet round for Draisaitl, at least by his lofty standards, as he's posted three points over five contests against the Stars. For the playoffs, he's at 10 goals, 17 helpers, 57 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 17 outings.