Draisaitl notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl set up first-period tallies by Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (on the power play). It's been all apples for Draisaitl lately -- he has gone eight games without a goal. In that span, he has 15 assists, including seven on the power play, and he's logged multiple helpers in five of those contests. The German superstar is up to 17 goals, 35 assists, 24 power-play points, 101 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 37 outings.