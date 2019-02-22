Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Surges to five-game point streak
Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal and helped finish it with an assist in overtime in a 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Draisaitl's point streak is now at five games, and he has four goals, three assists and 20 shots on goal in that span. The German is up to 73 points in 60 games this season, and can be used as either a center or a winger in some formats. There's not much to love about the Oilers offense, but Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (two points Thursday) are the exception to that rule.
