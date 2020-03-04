Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tacks on power-play assist
Draisaitl recorded a power-play helper, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
The German center has compiled nine points and 15 shots in his last three outings. Draisaitl has a league-leading 108 points (43 goals, 65 assists) as well as 213 shots and 44 power-play points in 67 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.