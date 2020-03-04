Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tacks on power-play assist

Draisaitl recorded a power-play helper, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

The German center has compiled nine points and 15 shots in his last three outings. Draisaitl has a league-leading 108 points (43 goals, 65 assists) as well as 213 shots and 44 power-play points in 67 games this year.