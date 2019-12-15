Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tacks on power-play helper
Draisaitl produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Draisaitl set up Alex Chiasson for the Oilers' lone goal of the game. The German superstar has 56 points, 106 shots on goal and 23 power-play points through 35 contests this season. The one flaw in his stat line is a minus-5 rating -- he went minus-2 in Saturday's game.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Produces two power-play points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lights lamp twice on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns helper with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.