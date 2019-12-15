Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tacks on power-play helper

Draisaitl produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl set up Alex Chiasson for the Oilers' lone goal of the game. The German superstar has 56 points, 106 shots on goal and 23 power-play points through 35 contests this season. The one flaw in his stat line is a minus-5 rating -- he went minus-2 in Saturday's game.