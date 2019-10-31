Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Takes over scoring lead

Draisaitl scored two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old superstar set up James Neal on the power play to open the scoring, then fired home Edmonton's second and fourth goals of the night, giving him his second GWG of the year. Draisatil now leads the NHL with 25 points, and his 12 goals moves him into a tie with David Pastrnak for the league lead in that category as well.