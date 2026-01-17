Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Taking leave of absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl is taking a leave of absence from the Oilers because of an illness in the family, the team announced Saturday.
The Oilers said Draisaitl is expected to return later next week. Draisaitl has 25 goals and 67 points in 48 appearances in 2025-26. Andrew Mangiapane will probably draw into the lineup Saturday in Vancouver due to Draisaitl's absence.
