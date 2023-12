Draisaitl scored a goal on six shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Draisaitl has displayed a solid finishing touch with five goals over his last eight games, but he has no assists or multi-point efforts in that span. The 28-year-old is up to 16 goals and 37 points through 33 appearances this season. He's added 98 shots on net, 36 PIM and a minus-5 rating while playing in a top-six role with ample power-play time.