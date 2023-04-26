Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.
Draisaitl has only failed to score in one game during this first-round series, racking up six goals and four helpers over five contests. He put the Oilers ahead 2-0 early in the first period Tuesday. Draisaitl has added 22 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating while looking like the best player on the ice for the Oilers.
