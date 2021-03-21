Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

The Oilers trailed for much of the game, but Draisaitl gave them a 3-2 lead at 9:36 of the third period when he finished off a pass from Connor McDavid. The goal was Draisaitl's 18th of the year, and his sixth game-winner. The German superstar is the second player in the league to reach 50 points -- only McDavid has more, with 60.