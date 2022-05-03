Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

The 55-goal scorer from the regular season didn't take long to get on the scoresheet in the playoffs. Draisaitl's goal tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period. The 26-year-old will continue to be a key part of the Oilers' offense and power play as they look to bounce back from dropping the series opener. Draisaitl put up 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 career playoff games prior to this year.