Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Draisaitl has scored nine goals and added nine assists over his last 13 games. His tally Wednesday sparked a third-period push to tie the game. The 27-year-old has 31 tallies, 80 points (39 on the power play), 164 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 53 appearances this season.