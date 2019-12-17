Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies on power play

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

In a battle of the league's top power play versus a top-five penalty-killing unit, Draisaitl pushed the former to success with his goal. It stood as the game-winner in the low-scoring contest. Draisaitl is up to 21 goals and 57 points this year, with nine points over his last eight games.