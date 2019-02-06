Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies pair of goals again

Draisaitl scored two goals for the second straight game in a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

It hasn't helped the Oilers win any games, but Draisaitl now has seven goals in the last five contests. With his latest multi-goal outing, the 23-year-old has set a new career-high with 31 scores. It will, though, be interesting to see if he can keep this going. Draisaitl owns a 21.7 shooting percentage, which is more than 7.0 percent higher than his norm. He's on pace for his first season of averaging more than a point per game, but there is a chance Draisaitl sees a drop in goal production during the home stretch.