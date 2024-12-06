Draisaitl scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl had gone two games without a goal for just the second time this season. He tallied a go-ahead goal in the second period and an insurance marker on the power play in the third. The 29-year-old is up to 19 goals, 34 points (eight on the power play), 72 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances this season. Draisaitl is once again tied with Florida's Sam Reinhart for the league lead in goals.