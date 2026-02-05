Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Draisaitl has four goals and nine assists over his last six games. The 30-year-old has 13 power-play goals this season, six of which have come in four games against the Flames, so he may be disappointed that the Battle of Alberta is over for the year. Overall, he's at 29 tallies, 80 points (34 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 55 appearances.