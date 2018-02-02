Play

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies two assists

Draisaitl picked up two helpers in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

Both of Draisaitl's assists came on Connor McDavid goals, and as long as he's skating on McDavid's line you have to like the German's fantasy potential. The 22-year-old has 10 points in his last nine contests, giving him 42 points through 46 tilts.

