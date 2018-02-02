Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies two assists
Draisaitl picked up two helpers in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
Both of Draisaitl's assists came on Connor McDavid goals, and as long as he's skating on McDavid's line you have to like the German's fantasy potential. The 22-year-old has 10 points in his last nine contests, giving him 42 points through 46 tilts.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort against Vancouver•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Invisible on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores first goal in three weeks•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gifts his fantasy owners three assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Chips in two helpers in 5-3 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...