Draisaitl tallied two assists and five shots on goal in 20:28 of ice time Wednesday against the Flames. The Oilers won 3-0.

Draisaitl broke out with 29 goals and 48 assists last year. You could say it's a product of playing alongside Connor McDavid, but that doesn't make the points count any less for fantasy purposes. Indeed, both of Draisaitl's assists came on McDavid goals and won't be the last.