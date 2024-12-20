Draisaitl distributed three helpers in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

Draisaitl was a key component to the Oilers erasing a 2-0 deficit, as he had a hand in all three of his club's tallies. The star center is on a tear in December -- Draisaitl has recorded seven consecutive multi-point efforts, racking up six goals and 12 assists in that span. The 29-year-old is leading the NHL with 23 goals, and he trails only Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points (52). Draisaitl is up to 27 helpers, 50 points and a plus-18 rating through 32 games. The 2019-20 Hart Trophy winner has been held off the scoresheet on just eight occasions in 2024-25.