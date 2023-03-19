Draisaitl had three assists in a 6-4 win over Seattle on Saturday.
One came on the power play. Draisaitl is on a five-game, eight-point streak (three goals, five assists) and is only the second NHLer to top 100 points so far this season. Draisaitl has 104 (44 goals, 60 helpers).
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Provides power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Reaches century mark•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores on power play in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns helper Thursday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores hat trick in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points against Jets•