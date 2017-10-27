Draisaitl dished out three assists and finished with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Draisaitl assisted on goals by Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon in the first period before adding a helper on Matthew Benning's third-period game-winner with 2:27 to play. McDavid rightfully gets a lot of the credit for Edmonton's offensive success since the start of last season, but Draisaitl's been a terrific Robin to the MVP's Batman with 83 point in 87 games over that stretch.