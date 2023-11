Draisaitl had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over the Capitals on Friday.

Both goals came on the power play. The Oilers may have struggled mightily to start this season, but Draisaitl isn't part of that malaise. He's on an 112-point pace, and he's currently on a three game, five-point scoring streak that includes three assists. Draisaitl is starting to climb the league scoring list. He's sitting in a tie with Artemi Panarin of the Rangers for ninth overall (26 points).