Draisaitl scored twice on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Canucks.

One of Draisaitl's goals came on the power play. The 30-year-old played alongside Connor McDavid in this contest as the injury-riddled Oilers opted to put one dominant line together. The offense is humming along so far, and Draisaitl has four points and 10 shots on net over two contests. He's a lock to be in fantasy lineups and should continue to produce at a high level as long as he can avoid injuries.