Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

The Oilers star opened the scoring early in the first period with a power-play tally, then helped set up goals by Josh Samanski and Nico Sturm in the third, with Samanski's strike also coming on the man advantage. Draisaitl has carried Germany into Wednesday's quarterfinals with two goals and six points through four games, but a dangerous Slovakia squad stands between him and a chance at an Olympic medal.