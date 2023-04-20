Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists, logged four PIM and doled out five hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Draisaitl is already in peak form this postseason, notching three goals and two assists over two contests. The Kings have mostly kept Connor McDavid (one assist) quiet, but Draisaitl's been harder to contain. The 27-year-old could continue to be the focal point of the Oilers' offense as the series shifts to Los Angeles for the next two games.