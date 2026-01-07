Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Draisaitl had gone four games without a goal before lighting the lamp in the third period. He's scored in just four of his last 16 games, earning six goals, 23 assists and 53 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old superstar is up to 21 goals, 60 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 43 appearances. He's not on pace to match his career-best 128-point campaign from 2022-23, but he could get close to that mark with a strong second half.