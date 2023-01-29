Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Draisaitl entered the bye week hot with five multi-point efforts in his last seven games. The 27-year-old closed out January with 19 points in 12 contests, showing no lingering effects from the undisclosed injury that cost him two games at the end of December. He's up to 29 tallies, 76 points (36 on the power play), 148 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 48 outings this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tickles twine in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Has two-point game•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tops division rival with two goals•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up three points Friday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Strikes on power play in win•