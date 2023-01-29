Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl entered the bye week hot with five multi-point efforts in his last seven games. The 27-year-old closed out January with 19 points in 12 contests, showing no lingering effects from the undisclosed injury that cost him two games at the end of December. He's up to 29 tallies, 76 points (36 on the power play), 148 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 48 outings this season.