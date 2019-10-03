Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three-point effort to open 2019-20

Draisaitl scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Edmonton's 3-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.

Draisaitl wasted little time getting on the board Wednesday evening, scoring his first goal of the season just over five minutes into the game. He would add helpers on each of the Oilers' other two goals, all of which came at even strength. The German-born center is coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw him finish with 105 points, 28 more than his previous career-high. The scary thing is as impressive as Draisaitl's numbers were a year ago, there's no reason the 23-year-old can't duplicate or even exceed them this season. Draisaitl is the real deal.