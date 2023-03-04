Draisaitl scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old superstar extended his point streak to 11 games with the performance, a stretch in which Draisaitl has racked up nine goals and 17 points. With 38 goals and 93 points through 61 contests on the season, he's comfortably in second place in the NHL scoring race, but he has almost no chance of catching teammate Connor McDavid, who sits an incredible 28 points ahead of him after his own three-helper effort Friday.