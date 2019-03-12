Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points extends streak

Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two helpers in a 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

Draisaitl's point streak is now at 14 games, during which he's picked up 10 goals and 13 assists. Four of his last five games have seen the German register multiple points. We're running out of good things to say about Draisaitl, who has 89 points (42 goals, 47 assists) in 69 games this season.