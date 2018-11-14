Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in home win

Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Canadiens.

Draisaitl now has seven goals in his last 10 games and wasted little time finding success with Connor McDavid after being reunited on Edmonton's top line. Given the production the Oilers saw Tuesday night, it would be surprising for them to change anything ahead of Saturday's contest with the Flames.

More News
Our Latest Stories