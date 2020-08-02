Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 loss to Chicago on Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play. Unfortunately, the Oil just couldn't overcome a poor start and horrible defense. Draisaitl may have put up loads of offense, but he won just 48 percent of his draws (10-of-21) against a more experienced Chicago crew.
