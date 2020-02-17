Play

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in OT win

Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

He opened the scoring for the Oilers in the first period, then set up Josh Archibald for the OT winner, chipping in a helper on Kailer Yamamoto's second period power-play tally in between. Draisaitl has found the scoresheet in five straight games and piled up a dazzling 11 goals and 33 points in 17 games since the calendar flipped to 2020, keeping him firmly in the lead in the NHL's scoring race.

